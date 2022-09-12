UT cautions against fraudulent power bill SMS
Amid rising cases of residents falling prey to fraudsters contacting them regarding unpaid power bills, the UT administration on Sunday issued an advisory to caution the public against the fraudulent phone calls and SMS.
As per UT, residents were receiving fraudulent text messages that their electricity power will be disconnected by 9.30 pm from electricity office because the previous month bill is not updated, with a phone number to contact the electricity officer.
A UT spokesperson said neither were these messages issued by the electricity wing of the engineering department nor were the given mobile numbers related to any UT employee.
“Hence, the public is advised not to take cognizance of such type of messages or download any app to avoid financial loss. Further, in case of any grievance regarding electricity bill, the sub-division office concerned, as mentioned in the electricity bills, may be contacted,” the spokesperson stated, adding that for online electricity bill payments, only the website and mobile app of eSampark Chandigarh should be used.
-
Woman devotee faints at Bankey Bihari Temple
Agra Yet another woman devotee fainted near the entrance of Sri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana was given first aid and taken to hospital from where she was later discharged. The woman Mamta Pandey, 32, who came with family members from Ballabhgarh city of Haryana, fainted near the stairs of the temple entrance.
-
PU polls: Eyeing comeback, PUSU joins presidential post race, SOPU yet to decide on seat
Looking for a chance to make a comeback, the student wings – Panjab University Students Union and Students Organisation of Panjab University – have cleared their intentions to contest the Panjab University's student council election this year. While PUSU has announced that they will run for the presidential post independently, SOPU is yet to decide on which seat they will contest. PUSU had an alliance with the Students Organisation of India in the 2019 polls.
-
Seers, devout mourn Swaroopanand Saraswati’s demise
PRAYAGRAJ: A pall of gloom decided on saints, seers and devouts on getting information about Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati's death on Sunday. Seers and devotees hailed Swami Swaroopanand as a saint who always stood up to protect the interests of Sanatan Dharma. A member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, said that Swaroopanand Saraswati was like a guru to him.
-
Padmini’s princely peck: Actress recalls royal kiss
On the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth, on September 10, Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King and took on the title of King Charles III. One of the King's early visits to India was in 1980, when as Prince Charles he visited Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai. Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was shooting Ahista Ahista there at the time, garlanded Prince Charles and kissed him on the cheek.
-
Sena versus Sena, now out on the streets
Mumbai The clash of the two Shiv Sena factions has now spilled out from court rooms to the streets of Mumbai, ahead of the crucial civic elections later this year. The factions led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray came to blows in the Marathi heartland of Prabhadevi and Dadar on Saturday night. FIRs were also registered against leaders from both factions. The two sides got into a scuffle.
