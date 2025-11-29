UT quota admissions at GMCH: HC orders MD/MS admissions on basis of institutional preference

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered Chandigarh administration to admit MD/MS degree course students at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32 under the state quota seats on the basis of institutional preference criterion. The high court bench of justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed that the manner in which UT proposes to fill the seats prime facie cannot have the approval of the court. (HT File photo)

The apex court has already held that reservation in PG medical course admissions based on descent to be "impermissible".

The administration criterion of candidates having passed their Class 10, 11 and 12 from the school recognised and situated in Chandigarh appears impermissible, it said. The court, however, said that UT will be at liberty to revisit the policy for Chandigarh quota seats in consistent with the judgments passed by the Supreme Court (SC).

The plea was from a student who had claimed that Chandigarh’s criterion for PG admissions for state quota seats amounts to reservation on the basis of residence/domicile, which is contrary to law laid down by the SC. There are 150 seats of MD/MS courses at GMCH-32. While 50 per cent seats are filled from all India quota, 50 per cent of seats are filled under state quota.