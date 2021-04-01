Uttar Pradesh man arrested for burglary at Chandigarh salon

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of burglary that took place in Sector 35 on March 1 with the arrest of an Uttar Pradesh man.

The accused is Pawan Kumar, 29, a native of Amethi. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three cases and already has 17 FIRs registered against him at different police stations in the city.

On March 1, Franky Barua, owner of De La Tierra Salon in Sector 35, had reported theft of a laptop and cash up to ₹7,000. The accused had entered the shop by breaking its bathroom window from the backside.

The police said Pawan was arrested from Sector 35 and the stolen laptop has been recovered from him.

As per the cops, Pawan is a habitual criminal and commits burglaries when he needs money for his daily needs. He used to stay at Sector-17 bus stand or in nearby markets.

During sustained interrogation, he told the police that he had committed a burglary in a medical store of Sector 22 in 2017.

After scrutinising his records, the police said, it came to the fore that Pawan was declared a PO in three cases — two cases registered at Sector-36 police station in 2008 and 2017 and one at Mauli Jagran in 2010.