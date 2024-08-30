 Uttar Pradesh man held for snatching gold chain at gunpoint in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uttar Pradesh man held for snatching gold chain at gunpoint in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 30, 2024 08:24 AM IST

While exiting the park, two men waylaid the victim at gunpoint and snatched her gold chain; when she screamed for help, a cop present nearby nabbed Vishlesh while the other accused fled with the chain and weapon

Police on Wednesday arrested an Uttar Pradesh native for snatching the gold chain of a female employee of Punjab education department at gunpoint near her office in Phase 8.

The accused was identified as Vishlesh of Lucknow, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot. (iStock)
The accused was identified as Vishlesh of Lucknow, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Vishlesh of Lucknow, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot.

Victim Balpreet Kaur, following her routine, had gone to feed birds during lunch time at a park located behind the education board building.

While exiting the park, two men waylaid her at gunpoint and snatched her gold chain. When she screamed for help, a cop present nearby nabbed Vishlesh while the other accused fled with the chain and weapon.

However, police seized the accused’s motorcycle from outside the park.

The accused were booked under Sections 304 (snatching), 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase-8 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Uttar Pradesh man held for snatching gold chain at gunpoint in Mohali
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On