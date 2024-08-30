Uttar Pradesh man held for snatching gold chain at gunpoint in Mohali

Police on Wednesday arrested an Uttar Pradesh native for snatching the gold chain of a female employee of Punjab education department at gunpoint near her office in Phase 8. The accused was identified as Vishlesh of Lucknow, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Vishlesh of Lucknow, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot.

Victim Balpreet Kaur, following her routine, had gone to feed birds during lunch time at a park located behind the education board building.

While exiting the park, two men waylaid her at gunpoint and snatched her gold chain. When she screamed for help, a cop present nearby nabbed Vishlesh while the other accused fled with the chain and weapon.

However, police seized the accused’s motorcycle from outside the park.

The accused were booked under Sections 304 (snatching), 3 (5) (act done by several persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase-8 police station.