Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib.
Pilgrims coming on a visit to the four Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri and the famous Sikh shrine of Hemkunt Sahib will have to install the app “Tourist Care System” on their mobile phones and register themselves on it, a senior official said.
The need to develop an app like this was felt after the 2013 Kedarnath disaster in which thousands of people were killed and thousands went missing.
Once they have registered themselves on the app, a tab will be kept on their movement en route to the five centres of faith with the help of 28 high definition cameras put up at 14 pre-identified locations along the travel route, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said.
Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, he said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.
The Char Dham Yatra begins this year on May 3 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples.
When asked how pilgrims who are not comfortable using android phones will avail of the facility, Jawalkar said they will be given a wristband with an individual QR code which will be connected to the Tourist Care System App and all relevant information will be shared with them right from the moment they set out on their journey and till their destinations.
He said the number plate of the tourist’s vehicle will be linked to the said app through an automatic number plate recorder. After that, all the information about the route, weather updates and alerts will be available to all the passengers through the app.
A control room at the UTDB headquarters will function 24×7 to ensure that the system works well, he added.
-
Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
-
Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
New Delhi : The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. This is the first monthly instalment of the 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
-
Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video
Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.
-
Ludhiana | GLADA razes five illegal colonies amid protests
The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority razed five illegal colonies in Laddian Churpur village and South city area amid protests by residents on Friday. As per information, the colonies which were demolished include Nandi, Vaishnavi and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Churpur and Ashirwad Colony in South city area. In Laddian area, the residents tried to stop the drive by standing in front of JCB machines.
-
Another reshuffle: Three police commissioners, 5 SSPs shifted
According to the orders, IG, Jalandhar, Arun Pal Singh has been posted as commissioner of police, Amritsar, whereas IG, headquarters, Kaustubh Sharma will now be commissioner of police, Ludhiana. Khanna SSP J Elanchezhian has been transferred to Bathinda replacing Amneet Kondal whereas Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori has been posted as Ludhiana Rural SSP, replacing Patil Ketan Baliram.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics