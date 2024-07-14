Vakul, Arunima enter dist badminton championship finals

Semi finals of the district badminton championship for U-15 and U-17 boys and girls and for men and women in the senior category was held on Sunday at Shastri Badminton Hall in Civil Lines, finals of which will be held on Monday. Players in action during the district badminton championship at Shastri Badminton Hall in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The championship was organised by the district badminton association (DBA).

On Sunday, Vakul Sharma defeated Krishav Kaplish and Jasraj Singh defeated Ishaan Sharma in the men’s single. In the U-15 girls single category, Amelia Bhakoo defeated Khushi Tiwari and Aadhira Gupta was defeated by Ananya Nijawan.

In men’s doubles, Nitish Chopra and Rajat Budhiraja were defeated by Vakul Sharma and Hakam Singh and Jasraj Singh and Tanmay Tomar emerged victorious in a match against Pratham Sood and Gurpreet Singh. In women’s singles, Ramandeep Kaur was defeated by Arunima Pal and Saanvi Nautiyal won against Anupama.

In the U-17 boys single category, Dhiren Sharma was defeated by Ishaan Sharma and Kartik Kalra won against Raghav Bhatia. In the U-15 boys single category, Vihaan Bansal beat Agam Bhalla in one of the matches along with Satvik Bhatia defeating Prabhdeep Singh in another.

In the U-15 boys double category, Vihaan Bansal and Tanush Prashar defeated Agam Bhalla and Arush Jain, and Satwik Bhatia and Aadvik Bhatia won against Khagesh Sharma and Arjun Jagga. In the U-15 girls double category, Amelia Bhakoo and Upneet Kaur defeated Saanvi Aggarwal and Gurmanpreet Kaur, and Tania Dhiman and Samira Aggarwal won against Anshika Tholatu and Rakshita.