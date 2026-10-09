Varsity faculty among top 2% scientists for research contribution in 2025: MDU

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, has strengthened its presence on the global research map, with 25 of its researchers figuring among the world’s top 2% scientists for their research contributions in 2025, claims the MDU management.

The database recognises scientists on the basis of standardised citation indicators and various measures of research impact. (HT File)

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While giving this information, an official spokesperson of the MDU claimed that the list includes 16 faculty members and nine research scholars according to the updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators prepared by Stanford University, USA and published by Elsevier BV on October 7.

The database recognises scientists on the basis of standardised citation indicators and various measures of research impact.

Four MDU faculty members, CS Pundir (retd), Narasimhan B, Sarvajeet Singh Gill and Baljeet Singh Yadav, have received recognition in both categories: outstanding research contribution in 2025 and exceptional research performance over their careers, reads a statement issued by the MDU.

The university said the number of its researchers featuring in the top 2% category has shown a steady increase in recent years. In 2024, 13 faculty members and six students were recognised for outstanding research contributions in a single year. The number increased to 15 faculty members and seven students in 2025, and further to 16 faculty members and nine research scholars in 2026, it claimed.

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