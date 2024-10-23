Menu Explore
VC takes charge at ‘revived’ Khalsa University, Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 24, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The Khalsa University which was scrapped by the previous state government was ‘revived’ by the Supreme Court on October 3, scrapping the Khalsa University (Repeal) Act, 2017, as ‘unconstitutional’.

A Punjabi scholar and principal of Khalsa College, Mehal Singh, was appointed as the vice-chancellor of newly ‘revived’ Khalsa University, Amritsar.

Principal of Khalsa College Mehal Singh took charge as VC of Khalsa University. (HT)
The vice-chancellor took charge of the office in presence chancellor Satyajit Singh Majithia, pro-chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and governing body members of the varsity. Meanwhile, Khushwinder Kaur, joined the office as registrar of the varsity and Surinder Kaur was deputed as Dean, academics, RK Dhawan as Dean, research, and Kanwajit Singh as controller, examinations.

The varsity chancellor congratulated the new team said the Khalsa University (KU) would work to impart best of the professional and research education in the state.

