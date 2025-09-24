Verka reduces dairy product prices after GST cut

Verka on Tuesday reduced the prices of its dairy products following the implementation of the revised GST rates under GST 2.0 announced by the central government. The one-litre tetra pack of ultra-high temperature processed (UHT) milk now costs ₹74, down from ₹76, as the GST rate has dropped from 5% to zero. However, pouch milk remains exempted from GST. Verka on Tuesday reduced the prices of its dairy products following the implementation of the revised GST rates under GST 2.0 announced by the central government. The one-litre tetra pack of ultra-high temperature processed (UHT) milk now costs ₹ 74, down from ₹ 76, as the GST rate has dropped from 5% to zero. However, pouch milk remains exempted from GST. (HT File)

Verka also lowered the price of cheese by ₹15 per kg. Consumers will now pay ₹365 per kg instead of ₹380, while the 200-gram pack has come down to ₹85 from ₹90.

Rajeev, manager, sales and distribution, Verka, said the company has already updated prices across its retail network and e-commerce platforms. “The benefit of GST reduction is being directly passed on to consumers,” he said.

The brand also reduced the price of Mango Rasila after the GST rate came down from 12% to 5%. Table butter and ghee have also become cheaper, with the GST rate dropping from 12% to 5%.

Verka officials said the cuts will provide relief to household budgets and boost demand. Retailers have started receiving the revised price lists, and outlets have begun selling products at updated rates. Officials said it will continue to align prices with policy changes to remain competitive in the market while extending benefits to consumers.

Apart from GST-linked revisions, Verka has also slashed base prices on several key products to give additional relief to customers. The company has cut the price of pasteurised butter by ₹30, reduced the price of ghee by ₹30– ₹35 per litre, and dropped ice cream price by ₹10 per litre. Officials said these cuts, combined with GST relief, will not only ease household budgets but are also expected to push up consumption ahead of the festive season.