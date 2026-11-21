Veteran Congress leader and four-time MLA Phool Chand Mullana passed away at the age of 85 on Friday in Panchkula. The senior leader had been suffering from kidney and other age-related ailments for the last five-six years.

The last rites will be conducted on Saturday at a cremation ground in Sector 7 at 11 am. (HT File) more less

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His son Varun Chaudhry, an MP from the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency informed about his death on social media.

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In a joint statement, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh said the party flag at the state Congress headquarters has been flown at half-mast in honour of the departed leader.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee also declared official mourning for the next two days and all previously scheduled events of the state unit will be postponed during this period.

Mullana had a vast political journey. He was the longest-serving Haryana Congress president for over six years (August 2007-February 2014).

He was also a cabinet minister during the first tenure of the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government (2005-2009) and a four-time MLA from the Mullana (reserved) assembly constituency (1972, 1982, 1991 and 2005) in Ambala district..

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{{^usCountry}} The last rites will be conducted on Saturday at a cremation ground in Sector 7 at 11 am. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last rites will be conducted on Saturday at a cremation ground in Sector 7 at 11 am. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan expressed grief over his death. Speaking with HT in Karnal, Kalyan said, “Haryana has lost an experienced leader and his contribution to the state’s politics will always be remembered.”

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi consoled his death and said, “The news of the passing of Shri Phool Chand Mullana—a senior leader of the Haryana Congress, former state president, and former cabinet minister in the Haryana government—is deeply saddening. His departure is an irreparable loss to the Congress family.”