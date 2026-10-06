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Vij meets defence minister; discusses extension of hospital on army land in Ambala cantonment

Officials said that nearly 20 acres of adjacent land belongs to the Ambala cantonment board under the ministry of defence and is required for the extension.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026, 08:01:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Haryana transport minister Anil Vij met defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the extension of Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital and sought the transfer of adjoining Army land.

The minister said he would urge officials to submit correspondence along with all documentation and the conditions for acquiring military land. (HT File)
The minister said he would urge officials to submit correspondence along with all documentation and the conditions for acquiring military land. (HT File)

The expansion project along with others, has been delayed for several years due to unavailability of land.

Officials said that nearly 20 acres of adjacent land belongs to the Ambala cantonment board under the ministry of defence and is required for the extension.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Monday, Vij said that when Ambala cantonment was established, the population was approximately 30,000-40,000, and space was allocated for the hospital accordingly.

“Now, the population has grown to approximately three to four lakh, resulting in a shortage of hospital space. We now intend to further expand the hospital. We have also received several projects, such as former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s grant of 10 crore for the construction of a Dharamshala for the attendants of the Cancer Hospital. Similarly, a Spine Injury Center, which is unavailable anywhere else in Haryana, has also been approved for Ambala cantonment. However, there is no space for it,” he said.

The minister said he would urge officials to submit correspondence along with all documentation and the conditions for acquiring military land.

 
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