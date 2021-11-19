Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vinay Pratap Singh takes charge as Chandigarh DC
chandigarh news

Vinay Pratap Singh takes charge as Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh DC Vinay Pratap Singh said his endeavour will be to ensure services with prescribed timelines as a matter of right to service
Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, who has taken charge as Chandigarh DC. (HT File)
Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, who has taken charge as Chandigarh DC. (HT File)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Vinay Pratap Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, on Thursday took over as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Chandigarh.

After joining, Singh said, “As deputy commissioner, my priorities will be to ease in delivery of public services by re-engineering the administration’s internal processes and improving government-citizen interface by induction of appropriate technologies, including IT, mobile communications, GIS, block chain etc.”

Endeavour will be to ensure services with prescribed timelines as a matter of right to service, he said.

“I would also like to involve civil society, student bodies, public representatives etc with administration to incorporate new ideas & feedback to further improve public amenities. In a course of time, would like to identify important issues and administration’s priorities and focus on them. Digitisation work started in estate office will be completed and expanded to other departments in my responsibility,” he added.

Singh will also hold the charge of district magistrate, estate officer, labour commissioner, president, zila sainik welfare board, controller, civil defence, secretary, agriculture marketing board, director, agriculture, additional chief electoral officer, chairman, Wakf Board, commissioner, excise and taxation, and registrar cooperative societies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out