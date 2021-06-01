Virus curve bends in Haryana, active cases nosedive

A sharp decline in the coronavirus infection in Haryana for the third successive week has led to the bending of the pandemic curve.

The state reported over a lakh infection in the first week of May which was the peak of the second wave. Since then, the number of cases has declined, the contrast illustrated by 17,361 infections reported last week (May 24-30).

Health department statistics showed that the number of cases started to decline in May second week when the weekly number came down to 78,350 cases and further decreased to 43,601 in the third week. The number of active cases as on Monday was 18,580 while 16,675 patients were in home isolation as on May 29.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said on Monday that the virus trajectory was on a downward path. “The curve has certainly bended. However, containment measures should remain in force and should be relaxed gradually,’’ the ACS said. The state government is expecting more than 9.50 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, including purchase of about 4.78 lakh doses for inoculating persons in 18-45 age group. “We are expecting an increase in the vaccine supply. Our vaccine wastage has come down to 0.26%. In fact, due to prudent management of vaccines, our vaccinators have been able to get 11 doses from 5 ml vials as each 10-dose vial (5 ml) has excess vaccine to make for one more dose,’’ the ACS said.

Steady fall in deaths also

There has been a steady decrease in the number of deaths due to the viral infection in the last three weeks. Data shows that 1,119 persons died in May first week, the highest number of casualties reported in a week since March 2020. The number of deaths, however, declined thereon with 1,080 deaths in May second week, 827 in third week and 709 in the fourth week. Health officials said that about 34% (2,799) of the 8,221 persons who died due to viral illness had no comorbidity while 31% (2,512) had multiple comorbidities. Among the dead, 46% (3,775) were on ventilator support and 37% (3,015) were on oxygen support, according to the health department data.

16 districts still having more than 6% positivity rate

Health department statistics show that 16 of the 22 districts continued to have critical positivity rate of more than 6%. Faridabad and Gurugram are neck and neck with 11.86% and 11.87% positivity rate, respectively, followed by Panipat (10.34%), Hisar (9.69%), Panchkula (8.96%), Sonepat (8.78%), Fatehabad (8.69%), Mahendragarh (8.59%), Karnal (8.52%), Jind (8.29%), Sirsa (7.70%) Rewari (7.61%), Bhiwani (7.51%), Ambala (7.42%), Yamunanagar (7.36%) and Kurukshetra (6.16%). Only Nuh (1.83%) has a desirable positivity rate of less than 2%.