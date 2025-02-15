Walls of separation crumbled in J&K with Art 370 abrogation: V-P Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was a temporary provision in the Constitution and that the “walls of separation” had crumbled with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar awarding a medal to a student as his wife Sudesh, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and chief minister Omar Abdullah look on during the 10th convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Katra in Reasi district on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Kakryal in Reasi, Dhankhar said, “The aspirations of generations found wings when the constitutional walls of separation crumbled in 2019 with the historic abrogation of Article 370. In the sacred land of Mata Vaishno Devi, a new pilgrimage began, the journey from isolation to integration.”

On Article 370, he said, “Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, drafted all articles except Article 370. I would urge you to go into the historical perspective to know the background behind why he declined to do so.” He also recalled the efforts of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in integrating states as home minister. “Now, the winds of change have brought peace and progress. There was a demand by a great son of the soil of one nation, one Constitution and that has been accomplished,” he said in an apparent reference to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The Vice-President recalled his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1980s, when he visited Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other places along with his family.

“The second visit was a painful experience. I was elected to Parliament in 1989. I came to Srinagar as a member of the council of ministers. We did not see even a dozen people on the streets of Srinagar and the national scene was one of gloom,” he recalled.

Peace and progress

He, however, expressed happiness over the constantly improving situation in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. “Look at where we are now! It was a glorifying moment for me in the Rajya Sabha when it was declared that more than two crore tourists had been to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Vice-President made a passionate appeal to the passing-out students to be engines of progress for the nation. “You have to drive the engine of progress. Nothing stops you because we are proud Indians. The nation comes first and you are the most vital stakeholders of democracy,” he said and quoted Rabindranath Tagore, who envisioned what Bharat should be, “where the mind is without fear and the head is held high”.

“We missed this ecosystem for a long time. But now, boys and girls, you are living in times where your mind can be without fear because our economy is blossoming, and the nation’s rise is being acknowledged by global institutions as a favourite destination of investment and opportunity,” he said.

The Vice-President awarded medals and certificates to the meritorious students.

Stay rooted and grow: Sinha

Earlier, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Vice-President for blessing the graduating students.

In his address, Sinha said: “The strength of our nation will be determined by our values, innovation and knowledge. I strongly believe the young men and women graduating in this Amrit Kaal will shape the destiny of our nation. Those stepping out today into the real world have a unique opportunity of nation building. Today, our youth are equipped with special knowledge and skills that can be properly utilised to transform rural areas. This mission calls for dedication and determination. Above all, our youth needs to be rooted in ancient culture and must have faith in their abilities and wisdom of our culture,” he said.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University also conferred honoris causa degrees on writer and historian Shiv Dutt Nirmohi, a Padma Shri awardee, and former CEO of the National Health Authority Dr Ram Sewak Sharma.

Sudesh Dhankhar, the wife of Vice-President Dhankhar, chief minister Omar Abdullah, higher education minister Sakina Itoo, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, vice-chancellor Pragati Kumar were among dignitaries who attended the convocation.

V-P visits Vaishno Devi shrine

After attending the convocation, the Vice-President and his wife accompanied lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and offered prayers.

He was received by Anshul Garg, the chief executive officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Garg briefed him about developmental projects to facilitate pilgrims. The Vice-President also visited Bhairon temple near the shrine.

Dhankhar was originally scheduled to visit the SMVDU campus for the convocation on December 27 last year but his visit was rescheduled due to the state mourning announced by the central government following the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.