Wanted in murder case, two held after encounter in Hisar

A Hisar police team on Saturday arrested two men after an exchange of gunfire in connection with the murder of gangster Vinod Panu (alias Kana), a resident of Thurana, Hansi, officials said.

Key accused facing 10 cases sustains bullet injury, two pistols and cartridges seized: Police (HT)

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A police spokesperson said Sandeep, alias Filmy, sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while his accomplice, Anil, was also arrested from the spot. Vinod was shot dead in the Hisar court complex on August 20.

The spokesperson said the team received information that the two were in the Bhiwani Rohilla area planning to commit a crime. When the police reached the location, the accused opened fire, prompting retaliation. “A bullet fired by the accused struck a police officer’s bulletproof jacket. Sandeep subsequently sustained a leg injury,” the official said. The injured accused has been admitted to the Hisar civil hospital. A .30-bore pistol, seven live cartridges, and two spent shell casings were seized.

The other accused, Anil, was caught with a .315-bore pistol and two live cartridges. According to the police investigation, Sandeep faces 10 cases, including opening fire on a witness in a murder case, a 2015 carjacking, illegal possession of weapons, a 2021 murder, a 2022 illegal arms case, and a brawl this year, besides his involvement in Vinod’s murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Anil is being interrogated regarding the incident, the source of the weapons, potential accomplices, and his involvement in other criminal activities, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil is being interrogated regarding the incident, the source of the weapons, potential accomplices, and his involvement in other criminal activities, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Siddhant Jain said police personnel tackled the situation effectively while utilising protective gear such as bulletproof jackets. “Those posing a threat to law and order will continue to face strict action,” he added.