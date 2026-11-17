A BJP councillor from Ward 76 and his brother have been booked on charges of assaulting their neighbour after he objected to them quarrelling outside their house in Prem Nagar. The two allegedly barged into the complainant’s house minutes after he confronted them over creating a disturbance in the street in the early hours of Saturday.

The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR following a complaint from their neighbour, Raj Kumar. (HT)

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The accused have been identified as Mukesh Khatari, the councillor, and his brother Chetan, both residents of Prem Nagar.

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The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR following a complaint from their neighbour, Raj Kumar.

According to the complaint, the two brothers were quarrelling outside their house, located opposite Raj Kumar’s residence, when he stepped out and objected to the disturbance.

“A few minutes later, the accused allegedly knocked on the main gate of my house. After my tenant opened the gate, the brothers entered the premises, assaulted me and hurled abuses before leaving,” the complainant told police.

Assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said: “A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused are yet to be arrested.”

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