Waris Punjab De forms ideology panel to shape 2027 Punjab poll strategy

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De on Friday announced its ideology and agenda committee, comprising experts, scholars, social activists, former officials, farmers’ and employees’ leaders, journalists and legal experts, to identify key issues facing Punjab and formulate the party’s agenda ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

The committee will also seek suggestions from different sections of society to help determine the party’s policy priorities ahead of the elections. (HT)

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The committee will focus on the social, economic, political and Panthic challenges confronting the state, engage with different sections of society and develop policies centred on the interests of Punjab and its people, said a spokesperson of the party.

The committee will also seek suggestions from different sections of society to help determine the party’s policy priorities ahead of the elections.

The party has appointed Iqbal Singh Jhundan as the committee chairman. He has been active in Akali politics for a long time and previously headed a committee that submitted a report examining the reasons behind the decline in the Akali Dal leadership.

Baldeep Singh, a retired revenue officer with expertise in economic affairs and experience in Punjab’s treasury department, has been appointed convener. Gangveer Rathour has been named secretary-member. He has been active on various social and political issues concerning Punjab and has also opposed the action taken against Khadoor Sahib MP and party president Amritpal Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} The other members include Sikh scholar and historian Sukhpreet Singh Udoke; former teacher and employees’ leader Jaswinder Singh Jahangir; Prof Gurmeet Singh Dhanoya, who writes on Punjab-related issues; and journalist and commentator Gurpreet Singh Mandiani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other members include Sikh scholar and historian Sukhpreet Singh Udoke; former teacher and employees’ leader Jaswinder Singh Jahangir; Prof Gurmeet Singh Dhanoya, who writes on Punjab-related issues; and journalist and commentator Gurpreet Singh Mandiani. {{/usCountry}}

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Retired additional deputy commissioner Arvinder Pal Singh, neurosurgeon and Lok Jagrookta Foundation head Dr Dipesh Batra, senior journalist Karamjit Singh, advocate Sarabjit Singh, who has represented Sikh political prisoners in legal cases, and retired irrigation expert engineer Balwinder Singh have also been included in the committee.

Harpreet Kaur Phillaur, head of the party’s women’s wing, will work on issues concerning women. Advocate Gurdeep Singh, who has mobilised opposition to the land pooling policy and filed a petition challenging it in the Punjab and Haryana high court, is another member. Young writer and poet Harpreet Singh Baba Beli will contribute his understanding of Punjab’s culture and folklore.

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