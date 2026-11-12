Waris Punjab De leader Taalabpura joins AAP

Former Akali Dal Waris Punjab De constituency in-charge for Ajnala, Surinder Pal Singh Taalabpura, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann poses for a group photo with former Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Surinder Pal Singh Talaabpura and other office-bearers from Amritsar rural district as they join the AAP in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (@BhagwantMann X)

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Taalabpura joined the ruling party along with several office-bearers and workers from the Ajnala and Ramdas areas, expressing their faith in the policies of the AAP government, according to a release.

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They were welcomed by Mann and other senior AAP leaders. Later, Mann posted on X: “Today, several prominent leaders and volunteers left the Waris Punjab De party and joined the AAP’s growing family. A warm welcome to Bhai Surinder Pal Singh Taalabpura, the party’s first candidate from Ajnala, and other office-bearers of Amritsar Rural district into the AAP family. Impressed by our government’s pro-people policies, those who wish to see Punjab progress are joining us every day.”

Mann expressed confidence that their entry into the AAP would further strengthen the party’s organisational base at the grassroots levels.