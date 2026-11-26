Urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh highlighted the state’s initiatives and achievements in sustainable urban development, scientific waste management and digital governance while addressing the third World Mayors’ Forum Summit in Mumbai.

Urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh

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Singh said that despite being predominantly a rural and mountainous region, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a gradual transformation in its urban landscape.

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Citing Shimla, Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Manali as important centres of tourism, pilgrimage and commercial activities, attracting a significant floating population throughout the year, Singh said the state’s geographical and environmental challenges called for a sustainable and environment-friendly approach to urban planning.

“Himachal Pradesh has 76 urban local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Strengthening these institutions and improving civic service delivery remain key priorities of the state government. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the state is focusing on strengthening the entire chain of solid waste management, including source segregation, door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the government had collaborated with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, for establishing small-capacity wet waste-to-biogas plants in selected urban local bodies. An agreement had also been signed with SINTEF, Norway, for the development of a construction and demolition waste processing plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government had collaborated with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, for establishing small-capacity wet waste-to-biogas plants in selected urban local bodies. An agreement had also been signed with SINTEF, Norway, for the development of a construction and demolition waste processing plant. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister emphasised that the objective of urban development should not merely be to create bigger cities but to develop clean, inclusive, safe, environmentally sustainable and economically vibrant cities.