Watchman murdered at under-construction house in Panchkula

A 35-year-old Nepalese man working as a watchman at an under-construction house in Sector 11 was allegedly murdered, with his body found on the third floor of the building on Thursday morning. A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 5 police station. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Dan Bahadur.

According to the police, the victim was killed with an iron rod, which was recovered from the spot. His body bore multiple injury marks, including one on the head.

Police suspect an Assam native, who was with the victim on Wednesday night, may have been behind the crime. The suspect had arrived in Panchkula only two days ago while the victim had been hired as a watchman only a day earlier, investigators added.

It is believed a verbal argument had broken out between the two, which later escalated into a scuffle during which Bahadur was attacked with the iron rod, causing fatal head injuries.

The victim’s family members have been informed and the body has been kept in the mortuary of Sector 6 civil hospital. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after formal identification of the body by the family.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Police have recorded the statements of the house owner and nearby residents, and obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, in which the suspect was allegedly seen with the victim.