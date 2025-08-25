Haryana has witnessed 10% above normal rainfall in the past three months, leaving more than 30,000-acres under water and affecting farmers in 188 villages of seven districts, the state government informed the assembly on Monday as the plight of farmers hit by incessant rains echoed in the 90-member House. Water logging, crop loss due to heavy rainfall echoes in Haryana assembly

Fourteen districts recorded higher than average rainfall and the government said its e-Kshatipurti portal will remain open till August 31 to enable flood-affected farmers of Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Palwal, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari and Sirsa to register claims for crop damage caused by “recent flood and standing water” due to heavy rain.

The issue was raised by Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs, Arjun Chautala and Aditya Devi Lal, besides Congress lawmakers Mamman Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Aftab Ahmad, and Balram Dangi through separate calling attention notices. The INLD MLA Arjun Chautala, who spoke first on this subject, said that water logging in several districts of the state has caused damage to crops.

While replying to the calling attention notice, the irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry stated that Haryana has experienced average rainfall of 342.8 mm against normal rainfall of 311.2 mm from June 1 till date.

Rohtak district has recorded 451.9 mm rainfall, which is 36% higher than the average rainfall of 333 mm, submerging (0.6 to 2 feet) about 9,724- acres in 71 villages.

As per government’s reply, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonepat and Yamunanagar received more than normal rainfall. During the current monsoon season, Nuh district has so far recorded 542.2 mm rainfall which is 62% higher than average rainfall. It is intimated that the area submerged in Nuh district in 53 villages is approximately 4,105-acres.

“The irrigation department is carrying out regular inspections of the affected areas in close coordination with the local administration to ensure smooth relief and dewatering operations. Every possible effort is being made by the department to ensure timely and effective drainage of floodwater in the affected villages,” minister assured the House.

In Bhiwani district the area submerged in 31 villages is 9,425-acres, while Hisar district has received 265.4 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 219.0 mm--21% higher than the average. “The excess rainfall, coupled with heavy intermittent showers in August-2025, resulted in submergence of approximately 2,032-acres of agricultural land across 34 villages,” the minister said.

“The current submerged area in Haryana as on dated August 21, 2025 is 30,315 acres.”

Haryana is bounded by Shivalik range in the North-East and river Yamuna in the East, Aravali range in the South-West and river Ghaggar in the West.

Yamuna forms part of the boundary between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and river Ghaggar between Haryana and Punjab. The total area of the state is 44.2 lakh hectares, out of which about 39 lakh hectares is arable.

At least 40% area of the state drains into river Yamuna, while remaining 60% area of the state drains into the Ghaggar sub basin. There are around 846 drains in Haryana out of which 671 drains were required to be cleared and have been cleared by the irrigation department, said Shruti Choudhry.

Earlier during the Zero Hour, when the members are allowed to raise issues concerning their assembly segments, the issue of farmers staring at crop loss due to water logged fields was raised by a number of lawmakers, including Congress’ Raghuvir Singh Kadian (Beri segment), Balwan Singh Doulatpuria (Fatehabad), Jassi Petwar (Narnaund), Vikas Saharan (Kalayat), and Naresh Selwal of Uklana assembly segment.

Job for one family member of 1984 riots affected families: Saini

Haryana will provide government employment to one member from each of the 121 families in the state who lost a family member in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A total of 58 people were injured and 121 lost their lives in Haryana due to the riots.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the state assembly said that the riot affected families can submit the name of one eligible family member with mutual consent through the deputy commissioner to the chief secretary. Instructions in this regard will be issued shortly. Saini said that the state government is committed to ensuring justice and support for the affected families.

The CM told the House that during the 1984 riots in Haryana, about 20 gurdwaras, 221 houses, 154 shops, 57 factories, three railway coaches, and 85 vehicles were set ablaze.

7 slaughterhouses operational in Nuh district: Environment minister informs House

The Congress legislator Mamman Khan, who represents Ferozepur Jhirka assembly segment, on Monday expressed dismay that the state government was opening slaughter houses in Nuh district despite people repeatedly complaining about pollution and the difficulties such units have been creating for the residents.

Responding to multiple queries the MLA had posed, the environment, forests and wildlife minister Rao Narbir Singh stated that the rules of the Union ministry of environment are followed while issuing NOCs for slaughterhouses.

Singh said that seven slaughterhouses were operating in district Nuh and that 28 NOCs have been issued.

“Inspections are being carried out and action against the violators is being taken from time to time. Till now ₹96,80,000 has been imposed as environmental compensation and recovered from three non-complying slaughter houses,” the minister said.

During the last one year, five operational units were inspected by HSPCB, out of which two were found not following rules and environmental compensation of ₹18,50,000 was imposed.

As the Congress MLA stated that living in Mewat has become difficult due to foul stench that emanates from the slaughter houses and asked why government was giving NOCs to open more slaughter houses in Mewat, the minister added that this activity has now taken the form of an industry and that issuing NOCs for industries is the responsibility of the government.

The minister said rules for granting licences to slaughterhouses were notified in January 2025. Now, three categories – Red, Orange, and Green Zones – have been created. In the red zone, slaughterhouses must be 500 metres away from villages, temples, rivers, etc; in the orange zone, the minimum distance is 200 metres; and in the green zone, it is 100 metres. He said monitoring is carried out from time to time, and since 2014, 28 slaughterhouses in Mewat have been granted NOCs, while 7 applications are still under process.

STP’s to be set up at 11 locations to treat polluted water before entering Yamuna

Haryana’s environment minister Rao Narbir Singh said that 11 locations have been identified where polluted water from drains and sewers is entering the Yamuna river. At these points, sewage treatment plants (STPs) will be set up to clean the water, Singh said in the House during the Question Hour on the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, while replying to a question raised by a member.

He informed the House that before 2014, there were 25 STPs and seven common treatment plants (CTPs) in the state. In the last 10 years, the present government has set up 65 new STPs and 10 new CTPs. In addition, the process of establishing eight new STPs and as many new CTPs is underway. He said it is the constant effort of the government to maintain a healthy environment. He also informed the House that in the past, polluted water used to flow into Mewat even before the Gurgaon Canal, but the government is making every effort to ensure that only clean water flows into the Gurgaon Canal.

28,601 sanitation workers employed in 87 urban local bodies in Haryana

The urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel informed the assembly that at present, 28,601 sanitation workers are working in 87 urban local bodies of Haryana. Replying to a question raised by Nilokheri MLA, Bhagwan Das, the minister stated that in 87 bodies, including 52 municipal committees, 24 municipal councils, and 11 municipal corporations, a total of 28,601 workers are employed. All urban local bodies have the authority to hire machines and vehicles on rent at their own level.

He further informed that in 35 urban local bodies, cleaning work is being done through contracted agencies, while in 44 urban local bodies, cleaning of roads is being done directly by sanitation workers. In eight urban local bodies, tenders have been floated for road cleaning work.

The minister added that currently there are 17,731 sanitation workers in MC, 7,415 in municipal councils, and 3,455 in municipal committees. Apart from contracted agencies, sanitation workers are also deployed through HKRNL as per requirement.