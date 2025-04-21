Weather to improve in Valley, says MeT

The weather improved significantly in Kashmir valley on Sunday with some rainfall coupled with thunder and winds in the evening. The weather was fair during the day with some hours of diffused sunshine as well. The weather is expected to improve further from Monday, says MeT. (HT representative)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar there was light to moderate rain with intense showers at few places for a short period with thunder, lightning and gusty winds at many places of J&K.

“The day was dry and clear. However, the evening showers on Sunday were expected owing to the circular movement of western disturbance which hit the region on Friday. By the late night it will dissipate,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

“Monday will also witness mostly fair weather with some evening action,” he said.

MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad, in an update, said that people should stay away from water channels, loose structures & landslide prone areas during the wet spell. “Avoid boating or Shikara riding in Dal Lake & other water bodies (during the rains and winds),” he said.

The weather is expected to improve further from Monday. “On Monday, the weather will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or thunder at scattered places,” he said.

“From April 22-28, it will be generally dry with cloudiness towards April 25 evening,” the MeT said.

Independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said that this is expected to be the last strong spell of the current weather system, with overall weather conditions likely to improve from Monday. “While the water levels of River Jhelum are expected to rise further, no flood threat remains there,” he said.

“However, localised flash flooding in vulnerable areas can’t be ruled out,” he said

The MeT advised farmers to suspend farm operations till Monday. “There is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places,” the MeT update said.

Meanwhile, owing to inclement weather, the J&K Police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday responded to a distress call from a village in southern Kulgam district vulnerable to a flood.

A police spokesperson said that during the intervening night of April 19-20, Jawahar Tunnel police post received the distress call from the residents of Gulabagh that due to clogging, the flood water had entered into the residential houses.

“Promptly, a police team reached the spot. With strenuous efforts and by using all available means, the water was diverted in the main water stream which not only stopped flood water from entering into the said village but safe guarded the property and lives of the said area,” the spokesperson said