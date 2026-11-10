Western disturbance to trigger rain, snow in J&K today: MeT

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be hit by a western disturbance starting Tuesday, bringing moderate rain and snowfall on November 12 and 13.

A view of anchored houseboats on the banks of the Jhelum River, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather will be cloudy on Tuesday with a brief spell of light rain or snow over higher reaches at scattered places towards the evening and night.

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On Wednesday, there will be a brief spell of light snow over isolated higher reaches of the region, but Thursday and Friday may witness heavy rains.

“November 12 and 13 will be cloudy with spell of light to moderate rain/light to moderate snow (over higher reaches) at many places towards November 12 evening/night to November 13 late afternoon, “ the MeT update said.

“Fresh snow over higher reaches may disrupt traffic over important passes and hilly roads,” it said. Farmers are advised for safe storage of harvested crops during November 12 and 13 while the overall temperatures are expected to fall.

“Significant fall in day temperatures by 6-8°C is also expected during November 12 and 13,” it said. According to the update, November 14 and 15 will again be partly cloudy with a brief spell of light rain/snow at a few places. “Travellers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly and follow traffic advisory, “ the MeT said.

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