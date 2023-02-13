Why can’t trains be allotted to ferry coal to Punjab: Bhagwant Mann to Centre

Slamming the Union government for “step-motherly treatment” with the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday questioned that if special trains can be allotted for ferrying paddy from state to other parts then why can’t trains be allotted for transporting coal to Punjab.

Addressing general body meeting of the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Engineers Association here, the CM said that it is a paradoxical situation that the coal fetched from the coal mines allotted to the state are first transported to ports and then via sea route it is ferried to other end of country. He said that from this port, coal is then transported to the state via trains. He said that it is irrational as the coal can be supplied directed to the state via train from the source.

The CM said that the entire faulty mechanism has been devised by the Union government just to extend largesse to its ‘friends’. He said that Punjab is being made to bear high expense of coal just to benefit Adanis. He said that it is unjustified, intolerable and unwarranted, adding that it enhances the expenditure being borne by the state to transport coal. Mann said that it is strange that a government, which is duty bound to work for the wellbeing of people, devise such policies just to benefit their friends. Mann said that such moves will be opposed vehemently to secure the interests of people.

The CM said that interests of Punjab will be secured in the nomination of the members of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Mann said that he has already flagged up this issue with the government of India.

The chief minister said that the days of long electricity cuts have ended in the state as Punjab is heading towards becoming power surplus. He said that due to the efforts of his government, power generation in the state has been enhanced by 83%. Bhagwant Mann said that owing to strenuous efforts made by his government, the supply of coal for power generation from Pachwara coal mine has resumed after a long time.

He said state government has fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month from July 1. He said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87% of the households in the state have zero electricity bill during the months of November-December, 2022.

CM said that they had strongly opposed the central government’s arbitrary introduction of the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 in Parliament without even consulting the states. He said that the move was an attack on the constitutional rights of the states adding that through such nefarious designs the Union government is weakening the foundations of the federal structure. Bhagwant Mann said that the states will not sit silently against this attempt of the Government of India to centralise democracy.

Govt offices to have pre-paid electricity meters

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he has directed all departments to have pre-paid meters, so that the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) shall get money in advance. He said that government is committed to end menace of power theft, adding that employees and public should join in this endeavor. On the occasion cabinet ministers Harbhajan Singh ETO, Dr Balbir Singh and Chetan Singh Jauramajra were also present.