Wildbuzz: An affront to the royal falcon

Artists appointed to the royal medieval courts knew their falcons and hawks all too well. Their refined ornithological sensibilities would have been unable to tolerate a hawk mislabelled as a falcon and vice versa. It was, therefore, quite astounding when I came across an artwork of sub-continental provenance and curated online by the Harvard Art Museums (Cambridge, MA, United States) as Object Number 2009.202.217. Artwork at the Harvard Art Museums / Gift of Edith I. Welch in memory of Stuart Cary Welch.

The raptor depicted in the artwork and dated to 1650 AD had been labelled a “sparrowhawk” by the Harvard curators when in all credence it was in resemblance to the Black shaheen / Shaheen falcon. The bird depicted in the artwork exhibits the shaheen’s black and a light cinnamon wash, long wings and short tail, and devoid in evidence of a sparrowhawk’s white throat and horizontal barring on underparts.

The shaheen was renowned for its association with the Mughal nobility and bestowed the title of the ‘King of Birds’ i.e., ‘Shah’ (king) and ‘een’ (bird) in Persian. In contrast, the ‘lowly’ sparrowhawk was held in much less esteem by the Mughal high nobility.

Piqued by this incorrect identification that had evaded notice for decades in a haloed shrine of art, I emailed the museums. I received a response within four hours from Dr Ayşin Yoltar-Yıldırım, who is the Norma Jean Calderwood Curator of Islamic and Later Indian Art at the museums: “Thank you for correcting the bird’s identification in the painting. I have changed it to Shaheen falcon but it may take a few days to refresh”.

Yoltar-Yıldırım was more than true to her words. The necessary ‘refresh’ just took a few hours. The museums’ corrected description now reads: “In this painting, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan (r.1627-1658) receives a Shaheen falcon from Raja Prithvi Singh of Chamba (1641-’64), located in Himachal Pradesh”.