Will build Jat Maha Sabha teams across Punjab: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Former Amritsar (East) MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who nowadays is camping in Patiala, has been taking keen interest in the local politics, especially in Patiala (Rural) and Sanaur constituencies. She even opened a Congress office in Sanaur recently, which is being seen as a move to counter Congress leader Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann, a protégé of MP Preneet Kaur.

Addressing the media in Patiala on Saturday, Navjot Kaur said, “Being the state president of women wing of Jat Maha Sabha in Punjab, I will use this platform to build teams across Punjab for the betterment of youth and give them a political space.” On Friday, her husband and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken potshots at Capt Amarinder-led government over the “botched-up probe” into 2015 sacrilege cases.

On the family’s political future, she said Sidhu family has always stood for Punjab and Punjabis. “No post matters to us and we are here not for personal gains. We want posts and positions only to serve people. The governments have not been listening to the people,” Kaur said.

“Governments are like parents and they should listen to the voice of public. But in the present system, the voice of the public is not reaching the ruling class,” she said, without naming anyone. She also said the government should legalise opium farming in Punjab to end the synthetic drug menace. On Friday, her husband, too, had attacked the government on drug issue.

Navjot Kaur also took a swipe at the state government saying that those at the helm should have given ear to her husband’s advice on taking control of liquor trade and sand mining to mop up huge revenue for the exchequer. “The government can earn ₹30,000 crore yearly if it takes over the marketing of liquor and sand mining, instead of giving it to contractors for meagre sums. This amount could be used to create jobs and ensure better market price to farmers for their produce,” she said.