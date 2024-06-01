Will move SC against HC verdict: Haryana CM Nayab Saini on order quashing socio-economic criteria in govt jobs

A day after the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) quashed the socioeconomic criteria prescribed by the Haryana government to grant additional marks to certain classes in state government jobs, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said they will move the Supreme Court against the verdict. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also attacked Hooda, stating that the latter had used all tactics to ensure his son Deepender’s victory from Rohtak but he will face a defeat. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here, Saini said, “Our government has introduced the socio-economic criteria to bring youths from poor and marginalised families into government jobs. Earlier, a single bench of the high court had applauded the government’s socio-economic criteria move and now, the double bench has quashed it. We will move the Supreme Court to ensure justice is served to the youths.”

Commenting on the internal bickering in the state unit of the BJP during Lok Sabha polls, chief minister Saini said they will apprise the high command about some leaders and party workers who had worked against the party candidates.

“We have received complaints against some party workers and will submit their names before the high command. Investigation will be initiated against some officials who were involved in fraudulent activities during the Lok Sabha polls,” the CM added.

He said that BJP will secure victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Saini also attacked Hooda, stating that the latter had used all tactics to ensure his son Deepender’s victory from Rohtak but he will face a defeat.

“Development works will be intensified after the Lok Sabha results. Haryana has changed in terms of development in the last 10 years during the BJP regime and the double engine government will continue to work for the public,” he added.

On being asked about his government being in minority, Saini said he has the support of enough MLAs and Congress party leaders are spreading lies that the BJP government is in minority.