Will stop supply to mills if demands not met: Haryana cane farmers

Agitated over the ₹15-per-quintal hike in the state advised price (SAP) of sugarcane, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has announced that farmers will not supply sugarcane to sugar mills in Haryana until the state government raises the price to ₹600 per quintal from the ₹430 fixed for the 2026-27 crushing season.

Farmers during a panchayat organised outside Saraswati Sugar Mills in Yamunanagar on Friday. (HT Photo)

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The farmers also threatened to prevent sugar mills from starting crushing operations and announced an indefinite day-and-night protest at the cane yard of Saraswati Sugar Mills (SSM) in Yamunanagar from November 15.

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The decision was taken at a kisan panchayat jointly organised by the BKU (Charuni) and the ‘Ganna Sangharsh Samiti’ at the SSM cane yard on Friday. A large number of sugarcane growers and farmer leaders attended the meeting and expressed strong resentment over what they termed an inadequate increase in the cane price.

The announcement comes ahead of the scheduled commencement of crushing operations at SSM on November 17, raising the possibility of disruption at the beginning of the season. The Haryana government has fixed November 1 to June 30, 2027, as the official crushing season for the state’s sugar mills.

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, BKU district president Sanju Gundiana said the ₹15-per-quintal increase did not reflect the rising cost of sugarcane cultivation and fell far short of farmers’ expectations. He said expenses on fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, diesel, labour, irrigation and agricultural machinery had been steadily increasing, making farming increasingly expensive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the gathering, BKU district president Sanju Gundiana said the ₹15-per-quintal increase did not reflect the rising cost of sugarcane cultivation and fell far short of farmers’ expectations. He said expenses on fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, diesel, labour, irrigation and agricultural machinery had been steadily increasing, making farming increasingly expensive. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government should understand the difficulties being faced by sugarcane growers and announce a remunerative price. The agitation will continue until our demands are met,” Gundiana said.

He added that the protest would begin with an indefinite sit-in at the SSM cane yard from November 15 and would subsequently be extended to other sugar mills across the state.

The Haryana government recently raised the SAP from ₹415 per quintal in the 2025-26 season to ₹430 for 2026-27, an increase of ₹15. It has also announced a further increase of ₹20, taking the proposed rate to ₹450 per quintal for the 2027-28 crushing season. Farmers’ organisations, however, have rejected the increase and are demanding ₹600 per quintal for the current season.

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