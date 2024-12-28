Winter rain in Haryana to benefit wheat crop: Experts

Two days of rain and hailstorm in most parts of Haryana are likely to benefit wheat crop, experts at the Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) said. The state witnessed light irregular rain and thunderstorms in most parts, while hailstorm was reported in some pockets in the north-western region. Farmers show crops that have been destroyed due to a hailstorm followed by rain at Pataudi in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI)

ICAR-IIWBR director Ratan Tiwari said rain will benefit the wheat crop as it would help farmers save one round of irrigation for at least a fortnight.

“Both early and late crop sowing won’t have any impact due to rain. The farmers won’t have to irrigate the fields; thus their input cost will be saved. Moreover, farmers watch out for the weather and rain advisories before irrigation. Also, there won’t be any serious damage to the crop even due to hailstorms as the crop recovers. Wheat is a winter-loving crop,” he added.

ML Khichar, professor, of agricultural meteorology at CCS Haryana Agriculture University, Hisar, said there are reports of crop damage due to hail in some villages of Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

“There is an impact majorly to wheat and mustard crop, and slightly on gram and barley. There could be damage to the stem of the wheat but there are chances of recovery in the coming days as weather improves and the temperature goes down,” he added.

Similarly, agriculture experts of the state government also termed light rain beneficial for other rabi crops as well, even as the farmers claimed damage.

Karnal deputy director of agriculture Wazir Singh said rain will help vegetables and other crops grown in the season as the prolonged dry weather conditions were having an adverse impact.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)’s media bulletin, a maximum of 55.2 mm of rain was reported in Narnaul till 8.30 am on Saturday in the last 24 hours. Sonepat also recorded 48 mm rain, 29.3 mm in Rohtak and it rained 23 mm in Ambala. Meanwhile, the weathermen issued an ‘orange alert’ for “dense to very dense fog at few places” for Sunday.