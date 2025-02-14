Wipe out terrorism: Sinha at security meet in Jammu

Amid a spate of cross-border firing and improvised explosive device (IED) blasts along the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed the security forces to ‘wipe out terrorism in Jammu region and dismantle infrastructure and local support for terrorist activities’. Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha during the security review meeting in Jammu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting for Jammu division. The meeting came a day after he reviewed the security situation in the Valley.

“We need to take the strongest-possible action against those providing logistical and financial support to terrorism. Make sure that acts of individuals or groups trying to create fear in the society are termed as terrorist action, and are punished as per the law,” Sinha said.

“Every perpetrator and supporter of terrorism must pay the price. We need to equip ourselves with credible intelligence and act more effectively to neutralise terrorists and ensure security of citizens. We must be prepared for conventional as well as non-conventional threats,” he added.

Sinha directed the forces to ensure stronger measures to protect the borders. “We must strengthen border security against asymmetric threats due to porous borders... all the security agencies must work together to provide necessary back-up,” he added

Director general of police (DGP) and Jammu inspector general of police briefed Sinha on the future action plan and the proposed measures to tackle the security challenges.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva visited Kishtwar to review the security scenario and ongoing anti-terror operations.

“GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and #GOC CIF Delta, visited #Dul, #Kishtwar to review the prevailing security situation.#GOC commended the commitment of the force and professionalism of the troops in conduct of counter-terrorism operations,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.