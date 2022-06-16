Woman among 7 held with drugs in Ludhiana
Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested with drugs in the past 24 hours in separate cases.
ASI Gurdeep Singh from the anti-narcotics cell said that 20-gram heroin was recovered from one Abhishek Bhoti, a resident of Valmiki Nagar.
Similarly, sub-inspector Balvir Singh from Salem Tabri police station, said that they nabbed two men, identified as Pawan Singh and Sarandeep Singh, with 15 grams of heroin while patrolling near Piru Banda colony.
ASI Bakhshish Singh of Meharban police station said that two youths were arrested with drugs after their scooter was stopped for checking. The duo has been identified as Sunil Kumar and Harinder Verma, residents of Model Colony, Jagirpur Road.
ASI Kamaljit Singh of Tibba police said that one Jaswinder Kumar was also arrested with 5-grams.
Inspector Ranbir Singh said that Tibba police nabbed a woman, identified as Shamma, a resident of New Punjabi Bagh, with 10-gram heroin.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics