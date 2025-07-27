Woman booked for filing false rape case

Four days after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was raped while on her way to meet her husband in a factory in Rohad village in Jhajjar, the police officials probing the case found the complaint false and now the investigators decided to lodge a case against the woman. Four days after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was raped while on her way to meet her husband in a factory in Rohad village in Jhajjar, the police officials probing the case found the complaint false and now the investigators decided to lodge a case against the woman.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra said that the medical report denied rape allegations and when the woman was taken to the alleged crime site, she failed to narrate the incident.

“When we checked CCTV footage there, no movement of any man was seen. The woman had alleged that three men raped her in the bushes when she was going to meet her husband on July 22. We had conducted her counselling and then during the police probe, she claimed that it was a concocted story. The woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh got married last year and she had planned the rape story to take sympathy from her husband because some differences have emerged between them,” the DCP added.

The police have booked the woman.