Woman detained for vandalising Ambedkar statue enclosure at Jalandhar Bypass: Cops

The glass enclosure surrounding a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk was vandalised on Friday morning. Police have detained a woman, reportedly a beggar who is suspected to be mentally disturbed, after CCTV footage captured her hurling a stone at the enclosure.

The damaged glass enclosure of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT)

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The incident, the third such act of vandalism at the memorial in four months, triggered a protest that disrupted traffic at the busy intersection for around 20 minutes.

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The incident sparked resentment among members of the community, who blocked the road and raised slogans against the Punjab government and local administration. The protesters accused the police of failing to prevent repeated attacks on the memorial and demanded stringent action against those responsible.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.50am when a woman threw a stone at the glass enclosure, damaging one of its sides. The statue was not damaged in the attack.

Advocate Narendra Adiya, who was among those protesting, said the memorial had previously been targeted on July 14 and September 8, making Friday’s incident the third such occurrence in less than four months. He alleged that the police had failed to arrest anyone in connection with the previous incidents despite repeated demands for action. The recurring acts of vandalism had fuelled resentment among community members, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the September 8 incident, CCTV cameras had been installed around the roundabout to strengthen surveillance. Footage from these cameras subsequently helped investigators identify the woman suspected of damaging the enclosure on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the September 8 incident, CCTV cameras had been installed around the roundabout to strengthen surveillance. Footage from these cameras subsequently helped investigators identify the woman suspected of damaging the enclosure on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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The blockade caused traffic congestion at the intersection before police personnel reached the spot and persuaded the demonstrators to clear the road.

Salem Tabri station house officer sub-inspector Jasbir Singh said, “The woman, identified as Manu, is a resident of a nearby slum settlement.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (city 1) Sameer Verma said, “The CCTV footage showed the woman throwing a stone at the glass enclosure, following which police traced and apprehended her. Preliminary inquiry suggests she is a beggar and appears to be mentally disturbed.”

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“We are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain the woman’s motive and determine whether anyone else was involved. An FIR has been registered at Salem Tabri police station, and further investigation is underway,” Verma added.