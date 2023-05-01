Punjab-origin artistes honoured for contribution to cinema

Stalwarts of the entertainment industry with roots in Punjab, sportspersons, and industrialists were felicitated by the World Punjabi Organisation (WPO) during the annual gala event in Zirakpur. Filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor (centre) and husband Sunny Kapoor with actor Aparshakti Khurana (right) at the event (Photos: Sant Arora/HT)

Among the honoured personalities were Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor, artistes Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Grover, Binnu Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Tania, singers Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Diljot, former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, fashion designer Nimrat Kahlon, and cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Shubman Gill among others, for their contributions in their respective fields.

On being felicitated, ‘Chandigarh da Munda’ Aparshakti said, “It feels great when your own people recognise your hard work, so, feeling on top of the world.”

The Jubilee actor adds that he misses a number of things about the City Beautiful including his family and friends, the food, wide roads and greenery. “Mumbai has given me a lot but I do miss the simple and organic life one can lead here. I think I should take a couple of things to Mumbai with me. Maybe my parents and friends,” he says.

Fukrey actor Richa Chadha says getting recognition is Punjab feels very special. “I feel loved and blessed by my warm and incredible community,” she says, adding that he loved coming back here as she got to enjoy some good food, meet friends and family, and reminisce about the happy times spent here. “I love Punjabi culture and music and I got to soak in that at the event,” she said.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Punjab tourism minister Anmol Gagan Mann, and WPO’s Vikramjit Singh Sahney, RS Sachdeva and Karan Gilhotra presented these awards.

The Punjab governor lauded the organisers and the awardees for bringing global fame and recognition to Punjab in different fields.

Meanwhile, Sahney, international president, WPO, said Punjabis settled across the globe have achieved several milestones and to honour and recognise their talent is immensely satisfying.

