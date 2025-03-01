Yamunanagar’s mayoral face most qualified among BJP candidates

BJP’s mayoral face for Yamunanagar-Jagadhari municipal corporation (MC), Suman Behmani, a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) is among the most qualified candidates of the party in Haryana. BJP’s mayoral face for Yamunanagar-Jagadhari municipal corporation (MC), Suman Behmani, a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) is among the most qualified candidates of the party in Haryana. (HT Photo)

The election process is currently underway for 10 municipal corporations in the state, voting for which will be held on March 2, except for Panipat where polling will take place on March 9.

Results will be declared on March 12 on all seats along with four municipal councils and 21 municipal committees.

An analysis of the election affidavits available on the website of the State Election Commission shows that 55-year-old Suman holds an MPhil along with MEd, BEd and MA. She has declared her total assets (movable and immovable, including that of her spouse) of ₹5.50 crore (approx.) and income sources as pension and agriculture.

Last year, she took VRS from the post of district elementary education officer (DEEO) with the education department and joined the BJP. Her husband Satpal had also retired from the health department.

In Panipat, the party candidate Komal Saini holds an MEd degree from Ch Ranbir Singh University in Jind.

The 34-year-old leader is also the youngest among all the saffron party nominees and declared her total assets at ₹74 lakh with no immovable properties.

Similarly, Parveen Joshi of Faridabad, 59, and Ram Avtar, 49, of Rohtak hold MA degrees from MDU, Rohtak in Sanskrit and in Hindi, respectively.

In his papers, Ram Avtar showed his profession as businessman and her wife as a TGT teacher. He owns a stone crusher and a screening plant in Yamunanagar.

In Sonepat, where polls are being held for the post of mayor, Rajiv Jain, husband of former state minister Kavita Jain is in fray from the BJP.

60-year-old Jain holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from MDU, Rohtak in 1984 earns salary from his own company. The couple holds total assets worth ₹6 crore.

In Ambala, another MC set for polls, BJP’s Shailja Sachdeva is taking on Amisha Chawla of the Congress.

The 46-year-old teacher is the wife of party’s nominated councillor Sandeep Sachdeva and holds a BA degree from Kurukshetra University.

Karnal’s Renu Bala Gupta, who is eyeing her third term as mayor, also completed her BA in 1990 from Kurukshetra University.

The value of her assets along with that of her husband Brij Bhushan is ₹15.72 crore including immovable assets of ₹10 crore, the affidavit shows.

Candidate Parveen Kumar of Hisar, a businessman, holds a diploma in Pharmacy and has also done BSc, while Raj Rani from Gurugram is a graduate from Panjab University.

In Manesar that will elect its mayor for the first time, BJP has fielded Sundar Lal, who runs a transport business and is educated till senior secondary from Haryana Board.

On the other hand, most of the Congress candidates for the mayor post have done schooling till senior secondary or secondary.

Surajmal, party’s nominee in Rohtak, is an advocate by profession and completed his BA-LLB from MDU in 2014.

Manoj Wadhwa from Karnal and Neeraj Yadav of Manesar are BCom graduates.