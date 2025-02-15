Youth Congress suspends three state general secretaries for inactivity

The Chandigarh Youth Congress has suspended three state general secretaries for negligence towards party activities and lack of involvement. Manzoor Khan, Akash Rana, and Vishal Mehra were removed from their positions with immediate effect following orders from state president Deepak Lubana. Chandigarh Youth Congress in-charge Satyawan Gehlot has warned of similar action against others who fail to show commitment to the party’s initiatives. (HT File Photo for representation)

The decision was taken after these individuals showed indifference to their responsibilities, particularly regarding the ongoing “Youth Jodo-Booth Jodo” campaign. The initiative aims to add youth to every booth in all wards ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. The suspended members failed to actively participate in the campaign or implement its programs effectively, the party said.

An official statement of the party read, “These individuals are relieved of their duties and are not authorised to represent the Youth Congress or engage in any official activity. This action is being taken to ensure that those entrusted with responsibility reflect the ideals of discipline, commitment and dedication to public service,” the statement read.

