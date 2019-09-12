Chinmayanand case: Woman’s father claims evidence missing from hostel room

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:32 IST

The father of the woman, who has levelled harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, has claimed that some of the evidence in the case has gone missing from her hostel room in Shahjahanpur.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the direction of Supreme Court entered the sealed hostel room of the woman in Shahjahanpur on Tuesday, a day after she claimed that she had kept proof of all her allegations against Chinmayanand in her hostel room.

The hostel room was sealed on the direction of Supreme Court after the harassment allegations came to light in August.

The room was opened in the presence of the woman and her father on Tuesday.

“It appeared that the room was searched by someone before being sealed. Some of the items that my daughter kept inside the room as proof were not there,” said the woman’s father.

“The camera that was used to record the bad deeds of the swami was also not there,” he added.

The father and the woman had earlier claimed that a pen drive that contained video proof was missing. But on Wednesday, one of the woman’s friends who left Shahjahanpur with her last month, submitted a pen drive to the SIT. The father now claims that the drive contains all the proof.

All this while the SIT headed by inspector general (IG) of police Naveen Arora has maintained a distance from the press. SIT officials have refused to comment on any aspect of the investigation.

Local police have also declined to comment on the issue.

The father also questioned why the SIT had not questioned Chinmayanand regarding the matter yet.

“We were questioned for over 11 hours by the SIT but it has not dared to even summon Chinmayanand for questioning,” said the father.

Earlier, the woman went missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on the social media alleging that a “senior leader of the seer community” was harassing and threatening to kill her. She did not name Chinmayanand in the video.

She was located in Dausa district of Rajasthan on August 30.

Her father had filed a complaint with police, accusing the 72-year-old Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her, a charge refuted by the former Union minister’s lawyer who claimed it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.

Police had on August 27 booked Chinmayanand under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on her father’s complaint.

