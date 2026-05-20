Air conditioner in ICU explodes in Dehradun hospital, kills 66-year-old patient

Officers said the fire was triggered after an air conditioner (AC) installed in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) allegedly exploded due to a short circuit. “The fire at the hospital was caused by an explosion in an AC unit installed inside the hospital’s ICU,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am at Panacea Hospital, which is located near the Rispana Bridge under the Nehru Colony police station area.

A 66-year-old woman was killed and 16 others, including patients, attendants, police personnel and firefighters, were injured after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Dehradun on Wednesday morning.

Rescue teams from the district administration, police, fire services and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched evacuation operations, officers added.

Police said 14 patients were admitted to the hospital when the fire broke out. Hospital authorities said seven people trapped inside the hospital were safely rescued.

Officials added that all patients were shifted to nearby medical facilities, while critically ill patients were prioritised for transfer.

The deceased was identified as Veeravati (66), a resident of Balliwala in Dehradun, who died due to asphyxiation from smoke inhalation. “The elderly woman patient, who had already been on ventilator support in the ICU before the fire broke out, died during treatment,” Dobhal said.

“During the rescue operation, all trapped individuals were evacuated safely and the fire was brought under control,” district magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal said.

The administration also evacuated the building and secured the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Three personnel from the police and fire services also sustained injuries during the rescue operation. Bansal added that the injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Officials said parts of the hospital, including ceilings and internal structures, suffered partial damage.

The district administration has ordered an assessment of losses and a detailed probe into the cause of the fire.