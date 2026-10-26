Dehradun: Intoxicated man killed in botched robbery bid, 2 drug addicts held

An intoxicated man was killed in a botched robbery attempt in Dehradun, police said on Monday, and added that two drug addicts were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder over the death

Police said they found the man unconscious by the roadside. (Shutterstock)

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Police said the two, Ashraf alias Kala, 26, and Safdar, 36, targeted the intoxicated man on October 19 with the intention of robbing him. They added they pushed the man, causing fatal internal injuries that ultimately led to his death.

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Police said they found the man unconscious by the roadside and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Since no identification documents were found, police kept the body in the mortuary for 72 hours. When no one came to claim the body, the last rites were performed following an autopsy.

Senior police superintendent Pramendra Dobhal said they spotted two men following the victim as they reviewed CCTV footage. “The footage showed one of the men assaulting the victim and pushing him onto the road. After the man collapsed, the two initially left the scene, only to return shortly after to check on him. Realising he was dead, they fled the spot.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dobhal said police subsequently registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and formed a special team to crack the case. “The team scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras along the escape routes and questioned over 100 people. Acting on a tip-off from an informer, police arrested the two accused.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dobhal said police subsequently registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and formed a special team to crack the case. “The team scanned footage from multiple CCTV cameras along the escape routes and questioned over 100 people. Acting on a tip-off from an informer, police arrested the two accused.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said the two confessed to being addicts who targeted intoxicated individuals near liquor shops to rob them in secluded areas. “On the night of October 19, the accused spotted the victim intoxicated near a liquor shop and followed him to a quiet spot in Sewla Khurd. When they attempted to assault and rob him...the victim fell and sustained internal injuries, leading to his death.”