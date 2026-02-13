Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government on Friday transferred several senior police officers, including Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, following a recent increase in criminal incidents across the state, officials said. Major police reshuffle in Uttarakhand after spike in crime

According to an order issued by the state home department, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal is the new SSP of Dehradun. Ajay Singh has been appointed SSP of the Special Task Force .

STF SSP Navneet Singh will now take over as the Haridwar SSP, while Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati Kumar has been posted as the new SSP of Udham Singh Nagar. Kumar replaces Manikant Mishra, who has been assigned the role of SP, Intelligence.

Rudraprayag SP Akshay Prahlad Konde has been appointed SP of Pithoragarh, succeeding Rekha Yadav, who has been moved to Champawat as SP. Bageshwar SP Chandrashekhar R Ghodke is the new Almora SSP, replacing Devendra Pincha. Pincha has been posted as Commandant of the 31st Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary in Rudrapur.

Further, Niharika Tomar has been appointed SP of Rudraprayag and Jitendra Mehra will take over as the Bageshwar SP.

According to the officials, the reshuffle follows a directive from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. In previous law and order review meeting, the chief minister directed officials to maintain a zero-tolerance policy against crime.

While officials said that police acted swiftly to arrest suspects in recent cases, the chief minister directed that the strategy must focus on proactive prevention rather than just post-incident action, they said.

Dhami emphasised strengthening the informer network, instilling the fear of law in criminals and building public confidence in the police.

In Dehradun city, three people were murdered within 11 days, while the district recorded five killings during the same period.

