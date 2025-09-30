Uttarakhand: 400 booked for rioting over social media post on Prophet Muhammad, accused arrested

The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday booked 400 unidentified people for rioting, promoting enmity, chanting religious slogans, and attacking police personnel during a protest over an objectionable social media post against Prophet Muhammad in Dehradun’s Chowki Bazar on Monday evening. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo from X)

The FIR was lodged at Patel Nagar police station under sections 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (offence by unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 196 (promoting enmity), and 302 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint by ISBT station in-charge sub-inspector Harsh Arora.

The police arrested Gulshan Rathore (19), accused of posting the derogatory comment on Instagram, under section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). He was also booked under BNS sections 196(1), 299 (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings), and 302 at Patel Nagar police station.

Patel Nagar SHO Chandrabhan Singh said protesters gathered in large numbers despite being informed that action was taken against the accused.

“They indulged in hooliganism, raised slogans, and assaulted our force. Five policemen sustained injuries. We had to use force to disperse them,” Singh said, adding that efforts to identify the protestors are underway.

The SHO confirmed that the objectionable post was removed from Instagram.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami alleged the incident was a “deliberate conspiracy to create unrest during festivals”, blaming forces opposed to a strong and united India.

“Anarchy will not be tolerated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, and strict action will be taken against such elements,” he said, warning that those damaging public or private property will be punished under the state’s new anti-riot law.