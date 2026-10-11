Dehradun, The Uttarakhand government is working on a five-point plan to ease traffic congestion on roads leading to Kainchi Dham, including developing alternative routes, opening the temple two hours earlier and creating separate entry and exit routes.

Uttarakhand govt to implement 5-point plan to decongest roads leading to Kainchi Dham

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The plan also includes constructing a valley bridge at the Bhimtal-Nainital tri-junction and widening the road from Bhowali to Kainchi Dham.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta on Saturday chaired a meeting with officials from the police, Regional Transport Office , National Highways and Public Works Department at the Kathgodam Circuit House to discuss traffic congestion at Kainchi Dham and other routes.

Expressing displeasure over traffic jams at Kainchi Dham last week, Tamta directed officials to ensure that such situations did not recur.

He stressed the need for better traffic management for devotees visiting the temple and asked officials to coordinate with the temple administration. He noted that congestion also inconveniences commuters travelling to Almora, Pithoragarh and other hill destinations, and directed National Highways officials to prepare proposals for alternative routes.

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{{^usCountry}} Tamta asked the Senior Superintendent of Police to divert vehicles heading towards hill destinations via Jyolikot to ease congestion. He also directed officials to prepare a proposal for a parking facility on vacant land belonging to a Forest Department nursery near Niglat and conduct a joint survey with the department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamta asked the Senior Superintendent of Police to divert vehicles heading towards hill destinations via Jyolikot to ease congestion. He also directed officials to prepare a proposal for a parking facility on vacant land belonging to a Forest Department nursery near Niglat and conduct a joint survey with the department. {{/usCountry}}

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Proposals will also be prepared to widen the Kwarab-Talla Ramgarh road and develop an alternative route between Kainchi Dham and Hadtappa, he said.

During the meeting, the SSP highlighted congestion at the Bhimtal-Nainital tri-junction in Ranibagh. Officials noted that a valley bridge at the junction could ease traffic jams caused by vehicles travelling to and from Nainital.

Tamta directed National Highways and Forest Department officials to conduct a survey and submit a report. He said the proposal to widen Gulabghati would be approved soon, following which work would begin.

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The minister also directed officials to ensure that the Kainchi Dham temple opens at 4 am instead of the current 6 am. He said the existing arrangement, in which devotees use the same route to enter and exit, leads to overcrowding.

He directed officials to work with the temple administration to establish separate entry and exit routes, with the exit leading towards the parking area, to prevent traffic congestion on the road outside the temple.

Tamta also ordered the immediate submission of a proposal to widen the Bhowali-Kainchi Dham road and asked officials to coordinate with the Forest Department for a survey.

He said tenders for the Gaulapar-Lalkuan bypass had been finalised and the project would be completed within one-and-a-half years.

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