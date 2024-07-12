16-year-old shot dead by teens in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead allegedly by a group of teenagers in Jafrabad, northeast Delhi, on Thursday night, police said, adding that they were yet to apprehend the suspects. The incident took place in Markari Chowk area in Jafrabad around 9pm and police received a call at 9.30pm. (Representational image)

Police said the boy was with his brother and the siblings were exiting a garments shop when the incident happened. The suspects allegedly tried to kidnap the victim and when the brothers resisted, they shot the boy dead.

The incident took place in Markari Chowk area in Jafrabad around 9pm and police received a call at 9.30pm. “A boy was injured and he was rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries during the treatment. His elder brother, who is also a minor, gave a statement and an FIR has been lodged,” said DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Police said the reason behind the crime has not been ascertained yet. “All the boys knew each other and they live in Kabir Nagar, Welcome,” said the DCP.

The 17-year-old elder brother told police that they were shopping when the suspects came on two-wheelers and accosted them. “He told us that the suspects tried to drag them and take them away. When they resisted, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol and fired at the 16-year-old. One of the bullets hit him in the back and he collapsed, after which the suspects fled,” said an officer. The deceased boy was a class 11 student at a government school.