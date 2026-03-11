Edit Profile
    2 men found dead in parked car in north Delhi

    Two men, aged 42 and 36, were found dead in a parked car in Delhi, likely from suffocation; police report no signs of foul play.

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 3:30 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Two men aged 42 and 36 were found dead inside a parked car in outer north Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that preliminary enquiry suggests the deaths may have occurred due to suffocation.

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said they received information about two persons lying inside a car after which a team rushed to the spot. “A white Hyundai Aura was found parked near a roadside drain with its window glasses closed, though the vehicle was not locked,” he said.

    Inside the car, police found the two men while a foul smell was emanating from the vehicle, indicating that the bodies had been lying there for some time. Police also recovered three liquor pouches from inside the car.

    The deceased were identified as Vikas Rai, 42, Bijender, 36, both residents of Khera Khurd.

    During local enquiry and examination of nearby CCTV cameras, police said, it was learnt that the car had been parked at the spot since around 2pm the previous day and no person was seen entering or exiting the vehicle thereafter.

    The crime team inspected the spot and the bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

    Police said no visible injury marks were found on the bodies. “Rai was found sitting in the driver’s seat while Bijender was seated on the rear seat of the vehicle,” Swami said.

    Prima facie, police said, the deaths appear to have occurred due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination,they said, adding that no foul play has surfaced so far and further enquiry is underway.

