2 undertrials injured after assault by four in Tihar

Two undertrial prisoners were injured in an assault by four inmates in Tihar Jail on Friday, police said on Saturday. The police are probing the attack from personal as well as group rivalry angles. A case of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means was registered under Sections 109 and 118 (1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that the Hari Nagar police station received information that two undertrial prisoners, identified by their first names as Lovely, 22, and Lavesh, 22, were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) in injured condition from Tihar Central Jail Number 9. Both were arrested and jailed in a murder case registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station in 2020, police said.

A police team reached the hospital and found that both had sustained several injuries caused by sharp objects. An inquiry revealed that there was a scuffle between the two and four other inmates of jail number 9. The four inmates, Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu and Abhishek, attacked the two with sharp objects, police said.

A case of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means was registered under Sections 109 and 118 (1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Hari Nagar police station in connection with the attack inside the prison, said DCP Veer.

Initial probe, police said, revealed that Lovely and Lavesh allegedly killed Lokesh’s brother in Ambedkar Nagar. To take revenge, Lokesh and his three associates allegedly attacked Lovley and Lavesh, police said.