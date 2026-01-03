3 bike-borne men fire 25 bullets at relator’s SUV in Rohini

Three unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at the parked sports utility vehicle (SUV) of a property dealer in Rohini sector-24 on Friday evening, police said, adding that no injuries were reported. Police found a blue Toyota Innova SUV with bullet marks on its front windshield. (ANI video grab)

The realtor had received multiple threat and extortion calls between December 26 and 29 from a person, who identified himself as an infamous gangster.

The firing incident, in which nearly 25 rounds were fired, triggered chaos among residents. The city police did not officially share the name of the gangster and the extortion amount demanded. A police officer, who asked not to be named, said that the caller identified himself as fugitive gangster, Himanshu Bhau, who is believed to be operating the syndicate from Portugal.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said that at about 5.23 pm, the Begampur police station received a call from a person saying that three men riding a motorcycle fired shots in sector-24, Rohini, and fled the spot. On reaching the spot, police found multiple empty bullet shells on the road.

“A blue Toyota Innova SUV was found with bullet marks on its front windshield. The realtor said he received multiple WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an unknown international number. The caller claimed himself as a big gangster, and demanded substantial money as extortion, and issued threats to him,” said DCP.

A case of extortion and firing was registered, and multiple teams were formed to nab the suspects, police added.