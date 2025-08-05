Three 17-year-old boys were apprehended for allegedly killing a 24-year-old man at Kiran Garden near Uttam Nagar in Southwest Delhi on Friday night. The minors were avenging the murder of their transgender friend who was murdered by the victim’s brother one and a half years ago, police said on Monday. 3 minors stab man to death in Uttam Nagar, apprehended

The accused told the police that they had been waiting for an opportunity to settle their score by killing their friend’s killer. However, as the alleged accused was lodged in Tihar jail, they decided to kill his brother, who had no criminal record or known involvement in the earlier case, officers said.

Police said that the 24-year-old victim, identified as Rahul Mahto, lived with his family at Kali Basti in Hastsal near Uttam Nagar. Rahul, who worked at a garment shop, was attacked around 10 p.m. on Friday while he was leaving work. He had stopped at a street food stall in Kiran Garden when the three boys, who were also present at the stall, overpowered and assaulted him.

“One of them took out a knife and stabbed Rahul multiple times in his chest, abdomen and shoulder. When Rahul collapsed on the ground, the three attackers fled,” said police, quoting the statement of the food stall owner.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in a police patrol van after a local resident informed the police control room about the attack and the call was transferred to the Bindapur police station. Some personnel from the station reached the crime scene and the hospital, where they learnt that the injured man was declared dead by the attending doctor.

“The three boys confessed to killing Rahul to avenge the murder of their friend, Raju, a transgender, who was killed by Rahul’s brother, Sunil Mahto, in December 2023 in Uttam Nagar police station’s limits over a personal dispute. Sunil was arrested in the case and he is still in jail,” the second officer added.

His medico legal certificate (MLC) revealed at least three stab wounds and a knife stuck in his right forearm. The eyewitness, Sharma, recorded his statement and a case of murder was registered. Through human intelligence gathering, the attackers were identified and apprehended. All three confessed to the crime, the police said.