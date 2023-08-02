40 cases registered in Nuh, over 100 detained

A day after communal clashes broke out in Nuh, leaving at least four people dead in the district alone, police on Tuesday said they have registered at least 40 cases against the people involved in the violence and have detained more than 100 men for questioning. Around 100 shops were vandalised or torched in Monday’s violence, while the burnt-out shells of at least 130 vehicles lay abandoned on the road. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

Additional director general of police Mamta Singh said, “We have arrested a large number of people. We have appealed to everyone to come forward if they have any information that can help us in the investigation or identify the rioters,” she said.

Around 100 shops were vandalised or torched in Monday’s violence, while the burnt-out shells of at least 130 vehicles lay abandoned on the road, with police teams and fire tenders seen cleaning the roads and removing debris. Internet services remained suspended in the district, while leaders from both communities attended peace committee meetings and assured the administration that they will fully cooperate in maintaining peace, officials said.

Bhiwani police chief Narender Bijrania, who has been given additional charge of Nuh, appealed to the general public to inform the district administration about any untoward incident on helpline number-112 and 8930900281. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed on Monday, but by Tuesday afternoon, people were seen freely roaming around. Local shopkeepers alleged that police personnel could not play a responsible role during the violence as they were caught unawares.

Leena Dhankhar