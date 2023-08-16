Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

AAP protests at Dwarka Expressway over irregularities flagged by CAG report

PTI |
Aug 16, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Several AAP leaders & workers, including national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the highway, alleging project to be a “scam”.

The AAP on Wednesday protested at the under-construction Dwarka Expressway here after the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) reportedly flagged the huge cost escalation in the construction of the expressway.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption". (Twitter/AAP)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption". (Twitter/AAP)

Several party leaders and workers, including chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar and Reena Gupta, gathered near the Dwarka Expressway Highway, alleging the project to be a "scam".

“This is such a big scam that the road, for which an approval of 18 crore per km was given, was built at a cost of 251 crore,” Kakkar told PTI.

According to media reports, the CAG audit report on the implementation of Phase-I of the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' highway projects flagged how the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to 251 crore per kilometer from 18.2 crore per kilometer.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has broken "all records of corruption".

However, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has rejected the charge, calling it "gross misrepresentation of facts".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out