Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Abduction, rape accused held after evading arrest for a year

    The accused was working as a mobile salesman when he met the minor. “He took her to Bihar and later brought her back, fearing police action. He was hiding in UP and Bihar to evade arrest,” police said.

    Published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Over a year after a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from her house in north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area and sexually assaulted by a man, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested the 24-year-old accused.

    The accused was never arrested in the case and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.
    The accused was never arrested in the case and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

    Police said the accused, Niwas Singh, had “lured” the victim by giving her gifts before abducting her and taking her to Bihar where she was allegedly raped.

    As per police, in May 2024, the mother of the 17-year-old girl complained that her youngest daughter was missing. Subsequently a kidnapping case was lodged.

    A senior police officer said, “For over 14 days, we kept looking for her. We found that someone had taken her to Bihar. Teams were sent there but the accused had fled. The girl was then taken to UP, and then Delhi. Before the police could reach their location, the accused managed to escape. We found the minor alone and it was found that she had been raped by the accused”

    Pankaj Kumar, DCP (Crime) said, “The accused was never arrested in the case and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the court. The accused was continuously changing his hideouts.”

    Police said teams were sent to Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, and other places where his family lives but he was not there. Teams also raided places in Delhi.

    “After months of search, we found that he was back in Delhi and hiding in Laxmi Nagar. A raiding team held him on Tuesday,” said Kumar.

    Police said Singh hails from Jharkhand and later shifted to Swaroop Nagar area. He was working as a mobile salesman when he met the minor. “He took her to Bihar and later brought her back, fearing police action. He was hiding in UP and Bihar to evade arrest,” the officer said.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Abduction, Rape Accused Held After Evading Arrest For A Year
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes